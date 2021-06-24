Cancel
Video Games

Out Of Line Review

By Alex Prakken
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH The art style is beautiful and supports strong ambience and mystery. LOW Puzzles don’t evolve much and grow stale after a bit. WTF Those claws scare the crap out of me. There are certain games that draw the player in from just one glance at a trailer. That was my experience with Out of Line — the watercolored, hand-drawn graphics were truly captivating, and I couldn’t wait to explore this world for myself. Though I found myself more entranced by the visual and auditory aesthetic than the gameplay, Out of Line is still a robust and engaging tale.

#Art#Puzzle Game#Nerd Monkeys#Hatinh Interactive#Remappable Controls
Comments / 0

