Out Of Line Review

The funniest piano note learning game you will ever find! Fight epic boss battles, unlock a variety of characters, enhance your abilities and travel through the different planets all while learning, practicing and improving on the piano. Tap the correct notes displayed on your screen while the in-game character is dodging obstacles and advancing higher to each stage! There will be items, different character selections, upgrades and fun boss battles included as well. Player scores will be on display on the in-app leaderboard and the highest scoring players will get tons of rewards and merch in and outside of the game! Created by award-winning pianist, composer and student attending Manhattan School of Music, Jahari Stampley. A free-to-play, colorful music training game featuring many real-life artists and musicians such as: Jacob Collier, Saxologic, D-Erania and many more. PRACTICING MUSIC ANYTIME. ANYWHERE. (OFFLINE OR ONLINE) A game with a purpose. Have fun while being PRODUCTIVE and improving musically. Great for all ages and flexible for any skill level! THE GAME THAT KEEPS YOU CRAVING MORE With so many levels and unique characters to unlock, always be challenged and have something new to explore! MANY WAYS TO WIN REWARDS Check back daily and check your Daily Rewards to receive free tasty rewards, and take part in time limited challenges to earn boosters to help you level up! VARIETY OF GAMEPLAY So many ways to play: Game modes including Adventure Mode, Story Mode and RAID Mode. Each containing different leaderboards and rewards. TRY TO BEAT YOUR FRIENDS HIGH SCORE Get to the top of the leaderboard events and compare scores with friends and competitors!