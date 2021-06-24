Cancel
Agriculture

Control key to protecting flocks from more virulent, resistant E. coli

The Poultry Site
 18 days ago

In poultry production, Escherichia coli has long had a reputation as an opportunist, causing infection only after a primary pathogen had first cleared the way. But according to an expert, research shows many strains are capable of causing disease directly. And with antibiotic resistance on the rise, control and prevention are essential.

