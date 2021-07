This is the true story of Mary’s life as a Hutterite. Mary Maedel was just a year old when her mother died from a gallstone attack at age 45, leaving behind her husband, Joseph, and 16 children. How would Joseph handle all this by himself? A year after he lost his wife he advertised for a mother for his brood. Rachel Gross, a widow with eight kids of her own agreed to marry Joseph, enlarging his family to 24 children. How old were her children? Was this a marriage of love or convenience for both of them? What happened to Joseph two years later that left 5-year-old Mary Maedel an orphan? At age 13 Mary was fortunate to move in with her sister Sana and her family. What became of her younger siblings? Did they remain with Rachel?