Top US army chief defends teaching of critical race theory in military academy

By Rozina Sabur,
Telegraph
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US army's top officer defended the teaching of critical race theory at the force's prestigious academy as he hit back at the suggestion the military has become "woke". General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not endorse the ideology, which has become a flashpoint for conservatives, but said it was vital for current and future military leaders to understand divisions within the country they represent.

Related
MilitaryNavy Times

History of integration in the US Armed Services

The members of Congress, and the media who are criticizing General Mark Milley for his positions on antiracism and anti-white extremism in the military and why he thinks it is important for military people to learn about critical race theory, display an appalling ignorance about how the US military itself has handled racial (and other social issues) over the course of its history.
Aerospace & DefenseTrumann Democrat

The U.S. military needs a lot more recruits

The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan signals the end of a war that involved close to 800,000 American service members. Defending against new threats will require the U.S. to replenish its all-volunteer force with fresh recruits – a task made harder by the dwindling number of Americans willing and able to serve.
MilitaryNew York Post

Navy more focused on diversity training than potential China threat: report

A new report claims that members of the Navy are more focused on diversity training than on preparing to take on adversaries such as China. At least one current officer and one recently departed sailor anonymously shared their concerns with investigators commissioned by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.).
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: U.S. military may have to return to Afghanistan

Departing American troops may soon have to return to Afghanistan as the security situation deteriorates and the Taliban step up their offensive against the U.S.-backed Kabul government, a key lawmaker said Sunday. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who flew missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, told NBC’s “Meet the...
MilitaryIdaho Mountain Express

Army general shoots down ‘critical race theory’ hysteria. Amen.

The heaving hysteria over critical race theory, showing up now in state legislatures and school board meetings across the country, can be disturbing to witness, particularly when you know it’s a bunch of ginned-up nonsense aimed at scaring white people into voting for Republicans. But right when you think the...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US Air Force Academy admits to including critical race theory in coursework

The United States Air Force Academy admitted on Thursday to incorporating “some elements” of critical race theory (CRT) in its coursework, but noted that CRT is not officially endorsed by the institution. “As an academic institution and an accredited university, cadets are encouraged to engage in critical thinking and discourse,...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Congressman wants Air Force prof yanked for teaching critical race theory

A Republican congressman has called for an Air Force Academy professor who defended teaching critical race theory to be removed from her position, describing her comments as “utterly unacceptable and incompatible with the mission of our United States Military Service Academies.”. “Disparaging the United States as a racist country should...
Educationnsjonline.com

NCAE president vows to teach Critical Race Theory ‘even if illegal’

RALEIGH — North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) president Tamika Walker Kelly is one of over 4,200 signers of a pledge to “refuse to lie to young people about U.S. history and current events — regardless of the law.”. The pledge is backed by the Zinn Education Project, named after...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

ANALYSIS: Veterans, politicians 'freak out' about military and Critical Race Theory

Last week, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley had a testy exchange with Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) over the issue of Critical Race Theory. Gen. Milley took offense to the military being described as "woke" and said soldiers will study any ideology, including Marxism, not because they are communist sympathizers infiltrating the military's ranks who are up to no good but to gain a better understanding of the world.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s race training for federal workers is designed to humiliate whites

If you’re white and you work for the federal government get ready to be labeled a racist, regardless of how fair you are, how colorblind your worldview. On Friday, President Joe Biden ordered all federal agencies to ramp up workplace training on “systemic and institutional racism” and “implicit and unconscious bias.”

