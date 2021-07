To date we have lost an opportunity for education and reconciliation on issues of racism. But this can change. We have nothing to fear. Last year we saw the superintendent and some board members downplay the existence of racism even though high school students and CUSD parents made the difficult decision to go public with examples. Then the typical board actions occurred to address a racially charged issue: develop a slogan and a form a committee. Regrettably the Hate Has No Place campaign (unless you’re Black or Hispanic) is a distraction from the real work to be done. An Equity Action Committee was formed but has no support or influence. This is demoralizing for those skilled volunteers who know the curricular opportunities for development of lifelong understanding, communication skills, and healing.