Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moore County, NC

Charles Carter

The Sanford Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN — Charles “Charlie” Carter, 77, passed away peacefully Thursday (06/24/21) at First Health Hospice in Moore County surrounded by his family. He was born in Cumberland County on Jan. 17, 1944, to Joseph W. Carter Sr. and Annie Underwood Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Joseph W. Carter Jr., sister, Jackie Carter Coughenhour and a set of twin boys William Shane and Joseph Blane. Charlie was a State Highway patrolman for 15 years and ended his career in law enforcement investigating real estate fraud for the N.C. Real Estate Commission. He was recognized as Investigator of the Year in 1994.

www.sanfordherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
County
Moore County, NC
City
Sanford, NC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charles Hall#Real Estate#Pastor#John Robert#Aberdeen#Wake Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy