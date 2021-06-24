Charles Carter

ABERDEEN — Charles “Charlie” Carter, 77, passed away peacefully Thursday (06/24/21) at First Health Hospice in Moore County surrounded by his family. He was born in Cumberland County on Jan. 17, 1944, to Joseph W. Carter Sr. and Annie Underwood Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Joseph W. Carter Jr., sister, Jackie Carter Coughenhour and a set of twin boys William Shane and Joseph Blane. Charlie was a State Highway patrolman for 15 years and ended his career in law enforcement investigating real estate fraud for the N.C. Real Estate Commission. He was recognized as Investigator of the Year in 1994.