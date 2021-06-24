Enter to Win a Marleaux Bass Guitar in the Marleaux Video Challenge

4-string Electric Bass with Basswood Body, Maple Neck, Cherry Fingerboard, and 1 Split-coil Pickup - Olympic White. Rated 5/5 1 review Write your review Item ID: LB100TBOW. This sleek reimagining of the '90s-era LB-100 is G&L's answer to the timeless P-style. Its streamlined basswood body and MFD split pickup supply the bloom, warmth, and attack you need to achieve rubber-band soul grooves to stage-rumbling rock riffage. The familiar single volume and tone controls give you blazing access to decades of coveted tones. And G&L's Saddle-Lock bridge anchors strings directly into the wood for increased transfer of vibrational energy. Playability wise, the LB-100's 34"-scale hard rock maple neck is absolutely flawless; its satin backing and sculpted frets provide unfettered fret access for walking lines to leads. In many ways, it's Leo Fender and George Fullerton's P-style, perfected. Rounding out the look and vibe of the LB-100 are G&L's precision open-gear tuners with large-format clover tuning keys. Experience the latter stages in P-style evolution with the G&L Tribute LB-100 bass from Sweetwater.