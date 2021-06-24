Timothy James Godfrey
SANFORD — Timothy James Godfrey, 59, of Sanford, died Thursday (06/24/21) at the Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care in Pittsboro. He was born May 27, 1962, in Randolph County to Doris McCann Godfrey and Willie Paul Godfrey. Tim loved to fish, spending time outdoors and watching NASCAR. In addition to his father, Tim was also preceded in death by his sisters Marie Godfrey Sheffield and Kay Godfrey Mitchell. He was a pipefitter.www.sanfordherald.com
