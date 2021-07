E3 didn’t have PlayStation in attendance at all this year, but that didn’t stop them from making some announcements for the players who were in attendance with the announcement of a Director’s Cut version of the game Death Stranding to the surprise of fans. The game will most likely include more that will keep fans invested in the story of Sam “Porter” Bridges. It seems like another Playstation exclusive title is making its way into the Director’s Cut club too, and that game is Ghost of Tsushima. However, despite just including new content for a previously released game, Playstation is raising the cost of entry for the title to a price that many of the games fans are not happy with.