Windows 11 for Free; System Requirements Revealed

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 6-Core 2.8GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2600. PC System Analysis For RoboCop: Rogue City Requirements. RoboCop: Rogue City is using the Unreal Engine game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1070/Radeon RX 590 8GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen 5 2600/Core i5-8400 6-Core 2.8GHz CPU to match the RoboCop: Rogue City recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Also your PC needs 8 GB RAM to meet the rec specs and run at 60 frames. RoboCop: Rogue City needs a Core i3-4160 3.6GHz or FX-8350 processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 1050 to run RoboCop: Rogue City system requirements at minimum requirements. A machine of this performance will return around 30FPS on low settings. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. RoboCop: Rogue City needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.