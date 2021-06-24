Windows 11 for Free; System Requirements Revealed
The new Windows 11 operating system was unveiled at Microsoft's conference. We already know who will be eligible for the free update, and learned the system requirements. Windows 11 is the new incarnation of Microsoft's operating system. It was unveiled at a live conference. A new start menu, taskbar, widgets and an integrated Xbox app are its key features. Its release is expected to take place this fall. The system will be offered with new computers, and also as a free update for Windows 10 users. However, before taking advantage of such an option, it is worth checking the system requirements:www.gamepressure.com
