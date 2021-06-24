Hotzler receives prestigious softball award

The Benson softball team finished second in the Section 6A Softball Tournament after losing to Browerville-Eagle Valley in the championship game, Thursday at Browerville, 9-0. The Braves, coached by Barb Schwarz, went 5-2 during the section tourney, winning four games by one run including a 2-1 victory over Hancock in the game right before the championship, Thursday. Benson, which earned the top seed in its half of the section, finished the year with an 18-8 overall record and tied for second in the WCC. Morris Area-CA won this year’s league title at 12-0, followed by Benson and Sauk Centre (both 8-4), Melrose (7-5), Montevideo (5-7), Minnewaska Area (2-10), and BOLD (0-12).