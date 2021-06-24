Cancel
Mental Health

Does Cannabis Increase Risk of Suicide?

By Pat Anson
painnewsnetwork.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new National Institute of Health study confirms a long-standing association between cannabis use and suicidality in younger adults. NIH researchers looked at data from over 280,000 people aged 18 to 34 who participated in the National Survey of Drug Use and Health from 2008 to 2019. Their findings, published in JAMA Open Network, concluded that cannabis increased the risk of suicidal thoughts (ideation), planning and attempts by young adults.

