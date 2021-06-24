Cancel
Beverly Ann Hoye, 93, St. Cloud

By WJON Staff
Cover picture for the articleBeverly Ann Hoye, age 93, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, went home to her Lord Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta, Minnesota. A celebration of Bev’s life will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 90 Riverside Dr. SE, St. Cloud, Minnesota. The Reverend Timothy Routh will officiate. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

