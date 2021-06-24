Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beatrice, NE

Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice Daily Sun
 18 days ago

Beatrice's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

beatricedailysun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beatrice, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Sunscreen#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy