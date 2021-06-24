Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.