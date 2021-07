Prior to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Stewart Cink and others discuss which exercises can best help golfers gain distance off the tee. Austin Eckroat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 106th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.