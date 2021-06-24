Academy Of Country Music Promotes Four

If you’re wondering what the biggest show in Santa Barbara will be this post-quarantine summer, look no further than the 2021 season at the Music Academy of the West. After a successful pivot to remote learning through 2020’s MARLI — the Music Academy Remote Learning Institute — live performances and audiences are back, and so are 110 of the fellows from last year. Thanks to the Music Academy’s generous offer to readmit all musicians from the class of 2020, the class of 2021 represents a first, as the majority of fellows will be involved with the school for their second consecutive year. This striking change means that they will bring with them not only the drive, the talent, and technique that got them into this elite training program in the first place, but also the added production skills and digital tools they acquired when they worked with their faculty mentors remotely last summer. It all adds up to an unexpected and potent combination of familiarity and pent-up creative energy.