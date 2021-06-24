Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Academy Of Country Music Promotes Four

allaccess.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) announced TODAY (6/24) the promotions of BRANDON CAMPBELL to Dir./Creative and Content, BRIDGET CIRONE to Mgr./Marketing, LIBBY GARDNER to Mgr./Creative and Content and JEN HEATON to VP/Strategic Partnerships. HEATON joined the ACM in 2017 and most recently served as Dir./Strategic Partnerships. She has created...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music Nashville#Acm Awards#Acm#Vp Strategic Partnerships#Academy#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Sr#The Creative And Content#Syracuse University#Jen Brandon Bridget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Marketing
Related
Perryville, MOmymoinfo.com

Country Music Superstar Coming Back to Hometown for Concert

(Perryville) This year’s St. Vincent de Paul Seminary Picnic in Perryville will be extra-special. The church and community celebration kicks off Friday, August 6th and runs through Sunday the 8th. The seminary grounds will be filled with a little more excitement than normal because a Perry County native and 2004...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Country Music Picks for the Week of July 12th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out last week’s best songs.)
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Country Music Legend to Perform at Wild Rose in Jefferson

A country music legend will perform at the Greene Room events center at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson tomorrow. Lee Greenwood, who began his career in the 1960s playing in various venues in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be in Jefferson. Arguably his biggest hit song, “God Bless the U.S.A.” Greenwood describes how that 1984 song may not have come to fruition as a hit single.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Cherished Fiddle Owned by Roy Acuff Donated to the Country Music Hall of Fame

Today, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum announced that Country Music Hall of Fame member Roy Acuff’s cherished fiddle has been added to the museum’s permanent collection. On view to the public today—just in time to celebrate our nation’s independence—Acuff’s fiddle debuts in a spotlight exhibit in the museum’s upper-level galleries.
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Country Musician Lee Greenwood Talks Changes in Music Industry

Country music legend Lee Greenwood recently performed at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson. The long-time performer, who is most-known for his 1984 hit God Bless the USA, shared some insight into comparing how the music industry has changed over the years. Greenwood tells Raccoon Valley Radio his music...
Churdan, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Town and Country Band of Churdan to Perform Patriotic Music

A holiday tradition continues this year in Churdan. The Town and Country Band will perform patriotic music Saturday in the city park gazebo at 7pm. Director Snowy Chargo describes the makeup of the volunteer community band. “We have pretty balanced instrumentation, which is amazing (because) we’re a small band. At...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Darius Rucker traverses pop, country music with dynamic hits

When: July 8-11 Where: Parking lot of United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Tickets: $35-49 for single day GA passes; $150-250 for single day VIP passes; $125 for GA 4-day pass; $625 for VIP 4-day pass. Info: www.windycitysmokeout.com. But with an eclectic array of vendors to choose from, Friday night...
Wildwood, NJdelcoculturevultures.com

Barefoot Country Music Fest Coming!

Give your friends a holler and get ready for some much-needed fun in the sun, ‘cause country music’s biggest starts are coming to the beautiful beach of the City of Wildwood, NJ! The inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest (BCMF) will be held from Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22 after a kick-off concert on Thurs., Aug. 19.
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading native Jennie List releases country music album

MIDDLESEX - Walking a byway tread by few, she’s a country musician from Reading, Mass. In an industry where singers from “north country” most likely hail from North Carolina, 23-year-old Jennie List certainly set out on an unlikely career path when she traveled below the Mason-Dixon line to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a country music artist and lyricist.
Musicokwnews.com

S.E. Oklahoma Country Music Pioneers - Ramona Reed

Support Live Music #126 --- LeFlore Co, Area By Terry Joe Wiles. Ya know , not many Singers can say that they got their first BIG job with a band on the first try . Miss Ramona Reed (19) and her Mother took a Greyhound to Nashville in 1949 and before they got the bags unpacked , she had landed a purty nice gig ! Her audition for Bob Wills got her the job singing with one of the most recorded and most popular bands in Country music .
MusicPopMatters

The Flatlanders Find ‘Treasures of Love’ in Classic Texas and Country Music

The Flatlanders weren’t expected to be a band still. Back in the day, its members (Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock) played and recorded together and achieved some local success in the West Texas region, but their mix of country, folk, and rock ‘n’ roll fell on deaf ears outside the area. Their sole achievement, a poorly distributed eight-track tape from 1973, received scant airplay. The trio broke up soon after its release and went their individual musical ways. However, their separate careers began to blossom, and rumors about the genius of their past collaboration abounded. This culminated in 1990 when Rounder Records reissued the group’s original recordings under the humorously appropriate title More a Legend Than a Band. The record enhanced the band’s reputation as a creative and innovative Western Americana act.
Relationship Adviceoneedm.com

Choosing Your Promoter For Electronic Dance Music Promotion

Electronic dance music promotions involves a lot of different elements. Some of these elements include radio advertising, television advertising, promotional merchandise, live shows, DJ hire, club appearances, press releases, and touring. All of these things can collectively help promote a band or an artist’s career. Electronic dance music promotions often...
Winters, CADaily Republic

Country, honky-tonk music on tap in Winters

WINTERS — The Winters Friends of the Library summer concert series continues with a free outdoor concert by Geoffrey Miller and his band, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Rotary Park Gazebo. Miller plays country, western swing, honky-tonk and rockabilly. The Sacramento-based musician made his name playing with...
Blackduck, MNBemidji Pioneer

Kilde farm comes alive with country music festival

HORNET TOWNSHIP -- Dewey Kilde claims he didn’t get the musical gene that has been prominent in the family for generations. But he has found a way to keep music alive at a four-acre spot in the country north of Blackduck. The fifth Kilde BarN Fest, a three-day country music...
Manning, IAcarrollspaper.com

Manning native Brad Morgan grows country music career

From Manning, Iowa, to Nashville, Tennessee –– Brad Morgan has become a regionally renowned musical artist and songwriter. Growing up on a farm between Manning and Templeton, the artist has expanded his reach far beyond Iowa but still maintains his Midwestern roots. Morgan, 29, first picked up a guitar at...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Music Academy Comes Back in Person

If you’re wondering what the biggest show in Santa Barbara will be this post-quarantine summer, look no further than the 2021 season at the Music Academy of the West. After a successful pivot to remote learning through 2020’s MARLI — the Music Academy Remote Learning Institute — live performances and audiences are back, and so are 110 of the fellows from last year. Thanks to the Music Academy’s generous offer to readmit all musicians from the class of 2020, the class of 2021 represents a first, as the majority of fellows will be involved with the school for their second consecutive year. This striking change means that they will bring with them not only the drive, the talent, and technique that got them into this elite training program in the first place, but also the added production skills and digital tools they acquired when they worked with their faculty mentors remotely last summer. It all adds up to an unexpected and potent combination of familiarity and pent-up creative energy.
Idaho Statekboi.com

Idaho Country Music Legend Pinto Bennett has passed.

Originally posted by savingcountrymusic.com. Click the original story here. His legacy and influence is intertwined with a lot of the music you most certainly have enjoyed over the years. And now a legacy that started in Idaho and stretched all across the country and world has come to a close. He passed suddenly on Tuesday evening, June 29th at around 10 p.m. Bennett had been dealing with heart problems and other health issues for years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy