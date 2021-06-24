How tech can support live music's return

Everclear brings their Summerland Tour back to Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth on Friday, July 9th. Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus support. Having warmed up with several one-off shows in preparation for the Summerland Tour, Everclear frontman Art Alexakis knows that fans need live music, just as much as the band. “It sounds like I’m being melodramatic; but seriously, just hearing my drummer play rock and roll drums those first couple of shows, I mean, people would walk in during soundcheck or whatever, it might just be like dudes caught in the headlights because there’s this primal thing that we’ve been missing. I think it is a catharsis. It is a release and it’s great to see.”