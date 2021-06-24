Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How tech can support live music's return

By Andy Dean
MusicRadar.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBACK TO LIVE: The return of live music is finally on the horizon, to the relief of artists, labels, venues and of course audiences everywhere. And it can’t come fast enough. 2020 was a tough year for the music industry in general. We need to take steps to make audiences...

www.musicradar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Live Music#Music Industry#Fingerprinting#Qr#Exit Live#Vr#Ar#Virtual Augmented Reality#Covid#Tb#Ugc#Tagmix#Trackable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
TechRadar

How can Spotify keep artists happy? Live music events, apparently

Spotify has never had a smooth relationship with artists, with accusations that it doesn't fairly compensate music creators – but the streaming platform is reportedly hoping to improve this relationship with the help of live music events. According to a report in The Information (via Engadget), Spotify is considering a...
MusicWOUB

Live Music Returns to The Union: Talking With Water Witches

WOUB Digital · Live Music Returns to The Union: Talking With Water Witches. After a 17-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, live music returns to the iconic stage of The Union Friday, July 2 (Water Witches, The Wastemen, and DJ Johnny Clift) and Saturday, July 3 (Velvet Green and In Flow).
WorldNME

Music industry welcomes COVID-19 unlocking plan in England that will see live music’s full return

Leading figures of the live music industry have welcomed the government’s proposed full easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England from July 19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson today (July 5) announced details for the fourth and final stage of unlocking in England later this month, which is set to be confirmed next Monday (July 5) after a data review. It was originally scheduled for June 21 but was delayed.
Musicmusicinminnesota.com

Foreigner Invades Treasure Island In Island’s Return To Live Music

The long wait is over! After nearly a 19-month hiatus Treasure Island opened back up for live music as Foreigner invaded the Amphitheater last night with a show featuring 12 hit songs and a nearly 10-minute drum/keyboard solo on the greatest hits 2021 tour!. Treasure Island made sure this show...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music – An Overview

Dubstep is a popular genre of electronic dance music, which originally originated in South London in the mid-2000s. It is normally characterised by extremely sparse, syncopated, kick drum rhythms with prominent percussive frequencies. The lead sample is repeatedly played back at certain points in a song; however, it is often distorted. This type of music was originally created as a way for artists to add character to their music. Dubstep was first recorded in the studios of producers such as Diplo and Russel Simmons. Over time the style has developed into a full-fledged musical movement.
Computerstechxplore.com

LyricJam: A system that can generate lyrics for live instrumental music

Over the past few decades, computer scientists have developed computational tools that can generate specific types of data, such as images, words or audio recordings. These systems could have a variety of valuable applications, particularly in creative fields that entail the production of new and unique artworks. Researchers at University...
Fort Worth, TXthevoidreport.com

Everclear’s Art Alexakis Talks Catharsis of Live Music’s Return, Previews Summerland Tour Return to Billy Bob’s

Everclear brings their Summerland Tour back to Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth on Friday, July 9th. Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus support. Having warmed up with several one-off shows in preparation for the Summerland Tour, Everclear frontman Art Alexakis knows that fans need live music, just as much as the band. “It sounds like I’m being melodramatic; but seriously, just hearing my drummer play rock and roll drums those first couple of shows, I mean, people would walk in during soundcheck or whatever, it might just be like dudes caught in the headlights because there’s this primal thing that we’ve been missing. I think it is a catharsis. It is a release and it’s great to see.”
Musiccapecod.com

Live Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Shows to Return

COTUIT – Live performances put on by the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival will return this August. The 42nd season of the festival’s performances comes after a year of live shows being put on hold due to the pandemic. In recognition of the Cape Cod community, the festival’s first show...
Musicberksweekly.com

Live music returns to Bethany Children’s Home in Summer Concert Series

Bethany Children’s Home has announced the return of there Summer Concert Series. This year, the series has expanded to four concerts, all held on campus, 200 Bethany Road, rain or shine. There is a $5 per car suggested donation. Food will be available for purchase. The Uptown Band kicks things...
Musicwfirnews.com

Jefferson Center plans return to live music next month

More than a year after going dark due to the pandemic, live music is returning to Jefferson Center next month. Joining us this morning for a live in-studio interview was executive director Cyrus Pace. Hear the complete conversation below. You can also watch it on Facebook.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Nocturne Baby Grand Piano for Kontakt on sale at 50% OFF

Nocturne Sounds has announced a promotion on the Nocturne Baby Grand Piano, a beautiful six-foot baby grand piano library for Native Instruments Kontakt. The virtual instrument has a unique warm, woody tone that sounds excellent across a whole range of music genres. The sample library was recorded in pristine 24bit...
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Foo Fighters Herald the Return of Live Music in New Documentary

Foo Fighters have released a short documentary detailing the band’s June 20th show at Madison Square Garden. Titled “The Day The Music Came Back,” the 10-minute clip was created with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., and includes performances “Best of You” and “Everlong.”. The documentary also features behind-the-scenes conversations with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy