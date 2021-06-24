You Have a Week Left to Get a Free Month of Paramount+

Toward the middle of 2017, a friend of mine told me about a new kind of game that I had only been familiar with from the Hunger Games movie franchise and, of course, the Japanese action-thriller sharing the genre’s name, Battle Royale. I remember thinking to myself, what do you mean there is a single map with 100 players on it until the last one standing wins? The concept seemed so fresh and exhilarating, yet so simple, that I couldn’t fathom it hadn’t been done before. We all know what happened next: The genre took off with the explosion of Fortnite and developers began looking for ways to crack into the space.