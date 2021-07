Stage 16 - Pas de la Case to Saint Gaudens – 169km - Tuesday, July 13. The third and final week of the Tour de France begins with another stage through the Pyrenees, featuring four categorized climbs. But coming out of the race’s second rest day and ahead of two much more challenging days in the high mountains, it’s safe to say the Tour’s GC contenders will be happy to take things easy and let another large breakaway ride away to fight for the stage win.