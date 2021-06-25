Covid UK news – live: Just 28 in 58,000 test positive at event pilots as Delta cases rise by 46% in a week

Just 28 people attending large-scale event pilots including a total of 58,000 participants were found to have tested positive for Covid – but experts have urged a cautious interpretation of the results.

Scientists warned that low uptake of PCR testing before and after the Events Research Programme (ERP) events meant it was “challenging to determine” the nature of Covid transmission, but insisted that “no substantial outbreaks” emerged in the aftermath of the events.

The results came from nine pilots held between 17 April and 15 May, including the FA Cup Final, the Brit Awards and World Snooker Championships. All participants were required to prove a negative rapid test as a condition of entry to each venue.

Confirmed and probable cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant identified in the UK have risen by 46 per cent on the previous week.

A further 35,204 cases have been detected, taking the total to 111,157, Public Health England said.

The rate of acceleration is slowing, as the previous week’s increase was 80 per cent.

There have been a total of 117 deaths from the Delta variant, rising from 73 reported last week.