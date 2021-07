When summer arrives in San Antonio, esperanza shows off while many of our blooming plants are shutting down. Many plants just can’t handle the high temperatures we face June – August. However, today we are celebrating a plant that can. The sunshine-yellow blooms of the south Texas native, esperanza, or Tecoma stans, will see you throught the hottest days and right up to the first hard freeze. It’s no wonder that esperanza is a favorite choice in San Antonio year after year.