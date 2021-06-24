Retro Rewind: Beyond Behind the Scenes - Universal Studios Hollywood

The show, set to Universal movie music, will kick off at 9pm on July 4 and be included with park admission. Fireworks aren't usually on the schedule at Universal Studios Hollywood, which not only stands next to Universal's studio backlot but also those of Warner Bros. and Disney. California air quality regulations also make getting permits for fireworks productions less than trivial in the region. Not that that stops the countless illegal fireworks displays that fire off from backyards and rooftops across southern California every summer.