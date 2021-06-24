Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Retro Rewind: Beyond Behind the Scenes - Universal Studios Hollywood

themeparktourist.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever again will there be a home video format so universally embraced as VHS. At its peak, the medium was cheap, efficient, and inescapable. Anyone with a VCR, civilian or corporation, doubled as a distribution company. Horror-themed workout tapes. Children’s books turned into narrated slideshows. Beginners guides to self-levitation. Virtual fishtanks. Thrift stores are stocked with these two-reel outcasts to this day, doomed by their pursuit of niches that may or may not exist.

www.themeparktourist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes#Retro#Videotours#The History Collection#Amc#Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TravelTheme Park Insider

Universal Studios Hollywood Adds Fireworks for July 4

The show, set to Universal movie music, will kick off at 9pm on July 4 and be included with park admission. Fireworks aren't usually on the schedule at Universal Studios Hollywood, which not only stands next to Universal's studio backlot but also those of Warner Bros. and Disney. California air quality regulations also make getting permits for fireworks productions less than trivial in the region. Not that that stops the countless illegal fireworks displays that fire off from backyards and rooftops across southern California every summer.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Doc to go behind the scenes of Cirque’s ‘O’

When Cirque du Soleil CEO Daniel Lamarre met with MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle at the Bellagio on Tuesday, the two execs played to a small audience. The back-and-forth was banked for an upcoming MGM Studios documentary chronicling the return of “O.” Lamarre emphasizes this meeting was not staged and was a very real update on MGM Resorts’ hotel occupancy expectations over the next several months to gauge ticket-buying demand.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Behind the scenes of Hollywood history

The careers of three comedians crucial to the slapstick genre: Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Harold Lloyd will be presented through photos, video clips and stories in a Zoom presentation through the Cook Memorial Public Library District at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. The presentation is by film historian Annette Bochenek, an archivist, professor, and avid scholar of Hollywood's Golden Age. She manages the "Hometowns to Hollywood" blog and hosts a film series by the same name. She is a regular columnist for Turner Classic Movies, Classic Movie Hub and Silent Film Quarterly. Visit https://www.cooklib.org/ to register.
EntertainmentCosmopolitan

Go behind the scenes at the Magic Mike Live rehearsals

Back in 2018, Channing Tatum announced a Magic Mike Live Show was launching at London's Hippodrome, and we've been obsessed with it ever since. After you-know-what caused the show to pause production for a year, they're now back and better than ever. We went behind the scenes at one of their rehearsals to meet the new cast, and get a closer look at their 🔥🔥 dance moves.
Moviesthemeparktourist.com

Fortune and Glory: A Brief History of Indiana Jones at the Disney Parks

In the shadow of the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg build a sandcastle, each trying to think of anything but tomorrow. The former is hiding as far away as he can from the premiere of his weirdo sci-fi pet project, Star Wars. The latter is grieving in advance for his hotly anticipated Jaws follow-up, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which the cash-strapped studio will be releasing as-is with unfinished special effects.
MoviesTelegraph

Mainstream cinemas are 'writing their own epitaph,' says Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino has predicted that "boutique" film-watching experiences will become increasingly popular post-Covid after buying up one of Hollywood's best loved cinemas. The "Pulp Fiction" director also warned that cinemas have been "writing their own epitaph" and some "deserve to go." His comments came as Hollywood struggles to recover from...
Beauty & Fashiondapsmagic.com

Cruella – Mr. DAPs’ Home Entertainment Review

In Cruella, Disney fans finally see the origin story of one of Disney’s most notorious villains. Since first appearing in 101 Dalmations, Cruella de Vil has been terrifyingly ruthless when it comes to puppies and fashion. In this live-action origin story starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, fans finally see why. Taking place in the 1970s, Cruella is about a girl figuring out who she is and how she will pursue her dreams.
Indianapolis, INbutler.edu

Behind the Scenes of ‘Dogs: Season 2, Episode 1’

It all started with a tweet. The June 2019 post from Dogs producer Glen Zipper included an announcement about the Netflix show’s second season, along with the news that “you can now submit your furry BFF to be the star of a new pup-isode of the dog-umentary.”. Around the same...

Comments / 0

Community Policy