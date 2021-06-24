Retro Rewind: Beyond Behind the Scenes - Universal Studios Hollywood
Never again will there be a home video format so universally embraced as VHS. At its peak, the medium was cheap, efficient, and inescapable. Anyone with a VCR, civilian or corporation, doubled as a distribution company. Horror-themed workout tapes. Children’s books turned into narrated slideshows. Beginners guides to self-levitation. Virtual fishtanks. Thrift stores are stocked with these two-reel outcasts to this day, doomed by their pursuit of niches that may or may not exist.www.themeparktourist.com