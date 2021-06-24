Can Brave’s Home-Grown Search Engine Succeed?

The privacy-first Brave browser has launched a beta web search, and unlike most other searches, this one runs its own index, instead of building on top of Google or Bing. It’s a brave move. Google has honed its search engine for years, and it’s truly excellent, once you get past the product comparison junk on the first page. Even Bing, which has the power of Microsoft behind it, isn’t nearly as good as Google. Ethical search engines like DuckDuckGo know this. Instead of trying to index the web all over again, they combine results from various existing search engines. Brave is going at it alone. Can it succeed?