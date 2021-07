Microsoft has an exciting Windows update ready for you to try out, as long as you sign up for the Insider beta program. But the Windows 11 announcement and release comes with a big controversy surrounding hardware requirements. The Windows 11 update is going to be available for free to anyone who wants to install it. But not all devices that can run Windows 10 are eligible. That’s something Microsoft hasn’t quite managed to explain so far, but it all boils down to one simple fact: Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0 compatibility. That’s a security feature built into most of the...