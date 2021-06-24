Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Report: Remote work created vulnerabilities in systems designed for in-office workforce

By Jakub Lewkowicz
SDTimes.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs employees transitioned to working from home, this created new vulnerabilities in systems designed for a centralized, in-office workforce and also resulted in a spike in cybercriminal activity. This is according to the new 2021 Network Security Report conducted by the cybersecurity and managed security services provider Trustwave which is...

sdtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Working#Internet Security#Vulnerabilities#Cloud Security#Trustwave Spiderlabs#Sd Times#Travelex#Chainoffools#Smbghost#Eternaldarkness#Zerologon#Mfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Cisco
Related
HealthItproportal

Remote working has forced businesses to rethink office strategies

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown employees across the globe the benefits of remote working, forcing organizations to rethink their office strategies. This is according to a new report from HR and payroll specialist SD Worx, based on a poll of 5,000 employees from five different European countries. According to the...
Home & Gardenlincolnnewsnow.com

Create a Home Office that Works

(Family Features) Although a growing number of businesses are reopening their in-person office spaces, many are maintaining remote workforces or implementing hybrid schedules. While the shift signals steps toward more traditional, familiar work environments, it also presents some challenges. If your temporary remote work schedule is headed for a more...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

Security in the age of the remote workforce

Keeping client and firm data was hard enough when most people were working in offices, but with more and more employees working remotely – and likely to stay that way – the risks of data loss and breaches has increased enormously. This report looks at how firms can protect themselves.
EconomyCNBC

How remote work changed the way companies think about where to keep offices

The pandemic-induced move toward remote work has complicated corporate decisions about where to locate. Experts say companies are looking for locations where workers want to live, especially with workers in short supply. In industries that are not adaptable to remote work, like manufacturing, companies are also asking new questions about...
SoftwareGhacks Technology News

Workaround for the Windows Print Spooler Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

Microsoft disclosed a new remote code execution vulnerability in Windows recently that is using the Windows Print Spooler. The vulnerability is actively exploited and Microsoft published two workarounds to protect systems from being attacked. The provided information is insufficient, as Microsoft does not even disclose the versions of Windows that...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Remote Workforce Monitoring Brings Up Privacy Concerns

The pandemic paved the way for expanded remote work possibilities, but companies looking to ensure employees remain on the job while at home have led some to consider technologies to digitally monitor worker activity, in some cases through AI. Those initiatives come laden with thorny privacy concerns, legal landmines and,...
Technologyarxiv.org

Designing Recommender Systems to Depolarize

Polarization is implicated in the erosion of democracy and the progression to violence, which makes the polarization properties of large algorithmic content selection systems (recommender systems) a matter of concern for peace and security. While algorithm-driven social media does not seem to be a primary driver of polarization at the country level, it could be a useful intervention point in polarized societies. This paper examines algorithmic depolarization interventions with the goal of conflict transformation: not suppressing or eliminating conflict but moving towards more constructive conflict. Algorithmic intervention is considered at three stages: which content is available (moderation), how content is selected and personalized (ranking), and content presentation and controls (user interface). Empirical studies of online conflict suggest that the exposure diversity intervention proposed as an antidote to "filter bubbles" can be improved and can even worsen polarization under some conditions. Using civility metrics in conjunction with diversity in content selection may be more effective. However, diversity-based interventions have not been tested at scale and may not work in the diverse and dynamic contexts of real platforms. Instead, intervening in platform polarization dynamics will likely require continuous monitoring of polarization metrics, such as the widely used "feeling thermometer." These metrics can be used to evaluate product features, and potentially engineered as algorithmic objectives. It may further prove necessary to include polarization measures in the objective functions of recommender algorithms to prevent optimization processes from creating conflict as a side effect.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Belkin’s secure KVMs achieves NIAP Protection Profile 4.0 certification

Belkin announced that its latest generation secure KVMs have been certified for the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Protection Profile for PSD 4.0 standard. NIAP’s review and certification follows Belkin’s Common Criteria certification achieved in May of 2021. Secure KVMs maintain air-gap network isolation while improving an operator’s efficiency and...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Kaseya patches VSA vulnerabilities used in REvil ransomware attack

CVE-2021-30116 - A credentials leak and business logic flaw, to be included in 9.5.7. CVE-2021-30117 - An SQL injection vulnerability, resolved in May 8th patch. CVE-2021-30118 - A Remote Code Execution vulnerability, resolved in April 10th patch. (v9.5.6) CVE-2021-30119 - A Cross Site Scripting vulnerability, to be included in 9.5.7.
HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

What are the psychological risks of remote working?

Inclusivity is an essential component in any workplace. It allows employees to experience a shared sense of belonging, which, in turn, enables them to feel comfortable, confident and inspired. Unfortunately, the pandemic and remote working poses an immediate threat to inclusivity. COVID-19 has led to a sweeping capsule environment –...
TechnologyInfoworld

2020 State of the Software Supply Chain

Digital innovation is the ultimate source of competitiveness and value creation for almost every type of business. As a result, three things are increasingly common among corporate software engineering teams and the 20 million software developers that work for them:. They seek faster innovation. They seek improved security. They utilize...
DesignArchDaily

Office 2021 Design Challenge

The modern workplace has evolved a lot over the past few decades, and the introduction of new technologies and the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is set to completely change how we work even more in the future. Back in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, offices were still mostly set...
Businessdevops.com

Aqua Security Acquires tfsec to Advance DevSecOps

Aqua Security today announced it has acquired tfsec, an open source project that provides a static analysis scanner for infrastructure-as-code (IaC) that is designed to be integrated within a DevOps workflow. Amer Jerbi, Aqua Security CTO, said tfsec extends the security platform the company already provides in a way that...
Businesscrunchbase.com

Remote Closes $150M Series B To Help Companies Manage Changing Workforce

New York-based Remote raised a $150 million Series B at a valuation of more than $1 billion as it looks to make hiring anywhere easier for companies. The round was led by Accel with participation from existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, 9Yards Capital and Day One Ventures. Founded in 2019, the human resource tech company has now raised just less than $200 million.
Softwaretechwire.net

Zero Trust Security Model with Microsoft 365

Today, organizations need a new security model that effectively adapts to the complexity of the modern environment, embraces the mobile workforce, and protects people, devices, applications, and data wherever they are located. While Zero Trust concepts have been around for more than a decade, many organizations are still working to...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

1 in 5 companies fail PCI compliance assessments of their infrastructure

According to a recent poll by SentryBay, the infrastructure of over 21% of surveyed companies has failed key PCI compliance assessments, designed to assist them to maintain high security standards when processing customer card payments. In addition, a further 29.3% said that they had no confidence in their own company’s compliance when it came to PCI DSS.
Electronicsscmagazine.com

Critical vulnerabilities in Philips Vue PACS devices could allow remote takeover

Multiple critical vulnerabilities in Philips Clinical Collaboration Platform Portal could enable an attacker to take control over an affected system, according to a recent Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency alert. The collaboration platform portal is registered as a VUE Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS). A total...
EconomyBeta News

Why enterprises need a data-centric approach to security [Q&A]

Most cybersecurity focuses on keeping out threats, but there's an increasing view that everyone is going to get breached sooner or later and that protecting data is key to keeping a business safe. We spoke to Kurt Mueffelmann, global chief operating officer of Nucleus Cyber -- which has recently been...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Rethinking application security in the API-first era

Securing applications can be an uphill battle. As development accelerates, accountability becomes unclear, and getting controls to operate becomes a challenge in itself. Securing tomorrow’s applications begins with assessing the business risks today. It’s time that we as security leaders rethink our application security strategies to reflect new priorities, principles, and processes in the API-first era.

Comments / 0

Community Policy