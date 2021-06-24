Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Direlands in Concert at Rockefeller’s

365thingsinhouston.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a live performance from the heavy metal band, Direlands, at Rockefeller’s. Ninesphere and Down For Days open the show. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities. The safest way to enjoy...

365thingsinhouston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockefeller#Cdc#Cdc#Maskless#Houstonians#Houston Health Department#Getvax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Bob Schneider in Concert at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck

Watch a live set by the Austin, Texas-based country/rock musician, Bob Schneider, at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck. There will be an early show at 7pm and a late show at 9:30pm. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities.
Buffalo, NYcheektowagabee.com

Concerts

Wed. 14 Lettuce — Grammy-nominated Boston, Massachusetts, funk band, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Artpark, 450 South 4th St., Lewiston; $. 754-4375, www.ticketmaster.com, www.artpark.net Announcements The Strictly Hip at the Town Ballroom — The Tralf tradition continues with a very cool collaboration between two iconic Buffalo live concert venues. More Tralf shows will be presented in collaboration with the […]
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Top 5 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: July 12 to 18, 2021

Put on your dancing shoes for these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, July 12 through Sunday, July 18, 2021. This week, boogie down to a funk extravaganza at Miller Outdoor, witness Houston rap legends in concert, celebrate an underground album anniversary, enjoy an award-winning Banda performance, and more.
Musicthefocus.news

RIP Lil Neff: Death of DC rapper at 21 shocks fans

News of Lil Neff’s death broke on Friday, 9 July 2021, shocking friends and fans of the DC rapper. Lil Neff passed away at the age of 21. He was born on 1 November 1999. He rose to prominence between 2013 and 2015, after dropping his two viral songs “Tap Boomin” and “FSCM.” Lil Neff was growing in popularity on the DC rap scene, having accumulating a large social media following. As of his death, Neff had over 37,000 Instagram followers.
Albany, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Albany’s Alive At 5 Concerts Opening Up To 100% Capacity

After initially planning to go virtual this year for limited fans, Albany's annual concert series has shifted gears and will go to full capacity. One of our favorite Albany traditions is back this summer, exactly how the live music gods intended it to be: full of live music fans! After initially planning a 'virtual' re-recorded Alive at Five, it was announced today the weekly concert series will now operate at full capacity for in-person fans, according to a CBS 6 story. Most of the concerts will still be recorded to air as part of the online virtual series.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Tonight’s concert in Steubenville postponed

STEUBENVILLE — The heavy rain that has hit our region during the last couple of days has forced the postponement of the concert that had been scheduled for Thursday evening at the Berkman Amphitheater at Fort Steuben Park. That concert, which will feature the Fossils and the Ron Retzer Trio,...
Musiccreativeloafing.com

Canoe's Chattahoochee Concert Series

Canoe is excited to announce the return of live music to the banks of the Chattahoochee River this month! Beginning April 21, Canoe’s Chattahoochee Concert Series will feature live, local music every Wednesday evening from 7:00 to 10:00 pm through June 30th. Guests are invited to enjoy the recently renovated River Bar with a variety of local beers, signature cocktails, and wines by the glass from the award-winning wine list. In addition, patrons are welcome to walk through the garden while enjoying the live music and libations. For reservations to enjoy Canoe’s celebrated seasonal cuisine, please visit www.canoeatl.com.
California StatePine Tree

California Creedence at this Week’s Concerts in the Pines!!

Twain Harte, CA…There’s no denying that a good dose of Creedence on a Saturday night is the perfect way to enjoy the company of great friends. Better yet, bring those friends down to Eproson park and enjoy the live talents of CALIFORNIA CREEDENCE under the pines! Our local restaurants and businesses will be ready to kick off the beginning of a fun night, so don’t forget to come down early, stop in and say hi to some friendly faces.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Austin's Fourth of July concert, firework show returning this year

AUSTIN, Texas - The H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4 Concert & Fireworks show is returning to Vic Mathias Shores (formerly Auditorium Shores) this year! The annual event was skipped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is free and open to the public. The performance will begin at...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Heat wave cancels tonight's Riverstone concert

COEUR d’ALENE — Because of the heat wave, the Coeur d'Alene Arts and Culture Alliance has decided to reschedule tonight's concert, featuring the band The RUB with opener Hanna Rebecca, to another day this summer. The new date is expected to be announced soon. Concerts will resume the regular schedule...
Omaha, NEKETV.com

Lineup announced for Omaha's 'Celebrate America' concert

There's something for everyone at this year's 'Celebrate America' concert at Memorial Park. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the lineup Thursday morning:. Local favorite 'The Firm' will serve as the opening act, rapper Wyclef Jean will follow and Elvis Costello will be the headliner. Instead of over Independence Day weekend,...
Albany, NYWNYT

Four free, live concerts to help reignite Albany's nightlife

The city of Albany has teamed up with local businesses to launch their new program, Restart Albany. Thursday will be the first of many live music events that hope to re-establish Albany's rich nightlife. Partnering with the City of Albany's Cultural Affairs Department, local venues will host live performances each...
Memphis, TNPosted by
WATN Local Memphis

Levitt Shell's FREE concert series returns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you ready to get outside and enjoy some of the best local music Memphis has to offer?. The Levitt Shell has you covered with its annual FREE concert series, this fall. Before COVID, the Shell hosted two series with 25 concerts each year...one in the summer,...
Chesterfield, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Factory's opening concert with deadmau5 is sold out

Update: This concert is sold out. Original post: New concert venue the Factory at the District in Chesterfield, Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Boone’s Crossing, will officially open July 16 with electronic music act deadmau5. The artist hasn’t played the St. Louis market in over a decade. Show time is...
Foxburg, PACourier-Express

Concerts planned at Foxburg's Lincoln Hall

FOXBURG – Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall is gearing up for two concerts in July. Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will bring Dave Wickerham back to Foxburg on Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m. for a Patriotic Wurlitzer Program: Red, White & Wurlitzer. Enjoy an afternoon of stirring American music on ARCA’s premiere Wurlitzer theatre organ in the hands of one of the preeminent theatre organists in the world.
New Bedford, MAHerald News

Free outdoor concerts offered in New Bedford's Summer Sound Series

NEW BEDFORD — Gather together again for free concerts at Custom House Square in downtown New Bedford in the Summer Sound Series. Presented by the City of New Bedford in partnership with The Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, the Summer Sound Series offers an array of live music including Americana, jazz, blues, Cabo Verdean, R&B, bluegrass, indie pop and Grateful Dead tunes.
Beulah, MInorthernexpress.com

Beulah’s Free Friday Concerts Hit the Streets

Beulah has a longtime tradition of hosting music in the park each summer, but this year, due to popular demand, the village is taking its free Friday night concert series to the street. “We are barricading the streets and expect thousands for the free shows,” says event coordinator Steve Loveless. Each gig starts at 7pm — but plan to come early. Pre-party activities like shopping, ice cream and of course, dining out at restaurants and bars abound, and the roster of performers (thanks to the local group 100 Woman Who Care) is an impressive one: Jake Allen on July 8, Standing Hamptons on July 15, Rick Hicks Band on July 22, The Wayouts on July 29, May Erlewine on Aug. 5, The Ol’ Microtones Aug. 12, Dig A Pony (Beatles Tribute Show) on Aug. 19, and The Accidentals on Aug. 26 (who, it’s worth noting, are limited to two public, nonticketed events each year and chose Beulah’s block party as one). BYOC – i.e., bring your own chair — and be ready to rock. See www.clcba.org for more info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy