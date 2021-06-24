Direlands in Concert at Rockefeller’s

Beulah has a longtime tradition of hosting music in the park each summer, but this year, due to popular demand, the village is taking its free Friday night concert series to the street. “We are barricading the streets and expect thousands for the free shows,” says event coordinator Steve Loveless. Each gig starts at 7pm — but plan to come early. Pre-party activities like shopping, ice cream and of course, dining out at restaurants and bars abound, and the roster of performers (thanks to the local group 100 Woman Who Care) is an impressive one: Jake Allen on July 8, Standing Hamptons on July 15, Rick Hicks Band on July 22, The Wayouts on July 29, May Erlewine on Aug. 5, The Ol’ Microtones Aug. 12, Dig A Pony (Beatles Tribute Show) on Aug. 19, and The Accidentals on Aug. 26 (who, it’s worth noting, are limited to two public, nonticketed events each year and chose Beulah’s block party as one). BYOC – i.e., bring your own chair — and be ready to rock. See www.clcba.org for more info.