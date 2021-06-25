Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

EXCLUSIVE Facebook rejects talks with Australia publisher, may test online law

By Byron Kaye
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgL3M_0aepPxIs00
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo

SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog is looking into a claim that Facebook Inc (FB.O) refused a publisher's request to negotiate a licensing deal, the regulator told Reuters, setting the stage for the first test of the world's toughest online content law.

The Conversation, which publishes current affairs commentary by academics, said it asked Facebook to begin talks as required under new Australian legislation that requires the social media firm and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google to negotiate content-supply deals with media outlets.

Facebook declined without giving a reason, The Conversation said, even though the publisher was among the first in Australia to secure a similar deal with Google in the lead-up to the law in 2020.

The knockback could present the first test of a controversial mechanism unique to Australia's effort to claw back advertising dollars from Google and Facebook: if they refuse to negotiate licence fees with publishers, a government-appointed arbitrator may step in.

In a statement responding to Reuters questions, Facebook's head of news partnerships for Australia, Andrew Hunter, said the company was "focused on concluding commercial deals with a range of Australian publishers".

Hunter did not answer specific questions concerning The Conversation, but said Facebook was planning a separate initiative "to support regional, rural and digital Australian newsrooms and public-interest journalism in the coming months", without giving details.

"If Google's done a deal with them, I can't see how Facebook should argue that they shouldn't," Rod Sims, the chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), said in an interview.

"The question of designation might need to come into play," he noted, using the term for assigning an arbitrator.

Under the law, the decision to designate a Big Tech firm for intervention was made by the treasurer, which is advised by the ACCC, noted Sims, but "an absolute 'no' for an organisation that should be getting a deal is something we'll look into."

The Conversation was "exactly what we had in mind with the Code", he said, although the situation had some way to play out before any further action would be taken.

Governments around the world are introducing laws to make the tech giants compensate media companies for the links that drive readers - and advertising revenue - to their platforms. But Australia is the only country where the government may set the fees if negotiations fail, a factor that drove Facebook to block newsfeeds in the country just before it was passed. read more

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who earlier this year negotiated with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg over the laws, was not immediately available for comment.

"SCRATCHING OUR HEADS"

Since the law took effect, a handful of the country's biggest media players, from News Corp (NWSA.O) to the Australian Broadcasting Corp, have struck deals with the tech giants.

But some small and independent publishers whose content helps draw four-fifths of Australia's 25 million population to the Facebook site said the law had created a two-tier industry where rival titles that were owned by large parent companies secured deals while others missed out.

Nelson Yap, publisher of Australian Property Journal, which is on a government register of media businesses covered by the law, said he was in early discussions with Google but had emailed Facebook twice with no response.

He said he read Facebook's public statements about talking to publishers and "I'm sitting here going, with whom? Not with us. Despite reaching out, we haven't heard anything. We're all scratching our heads, trying to work out what to do next."

A Facebook spokesperson did not answer a question about any contacts with the Property Journal. Country Press Australia, a regional newspaper industry group, said it was holding constructive talks with Facebook on behalf about 140 publishers.

The Conversation editor Misha Ketchell said that "obviously we are disappointed that we haven't been able to engage in negotiations with Facebook so far, but we remain optimistic that we will be able to reach an agreement".

The ACCC's Sims said the deal pipeline had "gone quieter than I would have envisaged" but urged smaller publishers to be patient.

"On the one hand I'm concerned that people aren't getting a response to the emails, on the other hand I have seen it before and then things change and deals get done," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Inc#Conversation#Alphabet Inc#Accc#Big Tech#News Corp Lrb Nwsa O#The Property Journal#Country Press Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Place
Sydney
News Break
Google
Country
Australia
Related
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Are Facebook And The Other Tech Giants Now Beyond The Law?

A US federal court has ruled that the antitrust lawsuits that the Federal Trade Commission and 40 states had filed against Facebook failed to prove conclusively that the company is a de facto monopoly, rejecting the state lawsuits and giving the FTC 30 days to substantiate its arguments. As a...
Businessgrocerydive.com

Instacart taps high-ranking Facebook exec as new CEO

Instacart announced on Thursday that it’s appointing Fidji Simo as CEO, replacing Apoorva Mehta, who will become executive board chairman. Simo, who joined the e-commerce company’s board in January, will assume the top role on Aug. 2. She most recently served as vice president and head of the Facebook app.
Internetnbc25news.com

Facebook tests extremists warning notifications

FLINT, Mich - According to Reuters, Facebook is starting to warn some users they might have seen "extremist content" on the social media site, the company said on Thursday. Screenshots shared on Twitter showed a notice asking "Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?" and another that alerted users "you may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently." Both included links to "get support."
Economy104.1 WIKY

Facebook set to finance regional Australia newspaper fund

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Facebook Inc will provide money for an “innovation fund” for 170 regional Australian newspapers as part of a planned licensing deal, the parties said on Friday, calling the move a show of co-operation between the social media giant and local publishers. The move brings a grassroots element...
InternetEngadget

Facebook test warns users who may have seen 'harmful extremist content'

Facebook is testing new prompts to reach users who may be “becoming an extremist.” The in-app messages, which Facebook has confirmed is a test, direct users to resources aimed at combating extremism. CNN first the new prompts, which have been spotted by Twitter users in recent days. One version is...
NFLPosted by
Axios

Facebook launches independent publishing platform “Bulletin”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday unveiled the company's newest product, an independent writing platform called "Bulletin." Why it matters: It's the latest feature Facebook has built to go after independent creators. It could also help Facebook's user base stay better connected to its platform. Details: Bulletin is a standalone...
Economy985theriver.com

Australian regulator may authorise media group talks with Google, Facebook

(Reuters) – Australia’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it issued draft proposals to authorise regional newspaper industry group, Country Press Australia, to negotiate with Google and Facebook for payments for news content on their platforms. Country Press Australia (CPA) is seeking authorisation to allow its members to hammer out a...
InternetValueWalk

Facebook is Testing an “Extremism Detector” Function

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) users in the U.S. are getting a prompt that asks them whether any of their contacts are suspects of becoming “extremists,” or if they themselves have been exposed to extremist content. Facebook tackling online extremism and abuse. Users of the platform took to Twitter to show the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Federal Court Rejects FTC’s Bid to Break Up Facebook

A federal court dismissed the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust complaint against Facebook that could have forced the social-media giant to split from Instagram and WhatsApp, CNBC reported. The FTC sued Facebook in December 2020 arguing that the company took steps to undermine its competition and preserve its monopoly, including by buying platforms Instagram and WhatsApp nearly a decade ago. The court threw out the case, ruling that the FTC was unable to show that Facebook holds a monopoly in the social-media market and pointing out the long delay between Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and the 2020 case filing. The FTC can file an amended complaint to alter its argument as the court did not put an official end to the case.
Economyvidanewspaper.com

Apple Monopoly Case To Be Heard In Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Landmark cases alleging Apple and Google have misused their market power, costing millions of Australians, will be heard on Australian soil. The Full Court of the Federal Court on July 9 overturned orders that halted a game developer’s market-power misuse case being heard in Australia. Apple, pointing...
POTUSAOL Corp

Amazon and Facebook are unnamed targets of Biden’s executive order

Big Tech is once again in Washington’s crosshairs. On Friday, President Biden called on the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice to enforce existing rules and establish new ones that could interfere with the market domination of America’s biggest tech firms. The executive order from Biden calls on the...
Marketsu.today

UK Watchdog Says Crypto Ads Now "Red Alert" Priority

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) claims that cryptocurrency ads are now a “red alert” priority, the Financial Times reports. This July, the watchdog plans to go after “misleading” cryptocurrency marketing campaigns that are getting pushed on social media. Miles Lockwood, director of complaints and investigations at the ASA, claims that...
BusinessThe Verge

News Corp gives up on its ‘Knewz’ aggregator after 18 months

Knewz, the news aggregation site created by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp to attempt to gain some leverage against Google and Facebook’s control over what articles users read, is dead. The website, curated by a mix of artificial intelligence and real breathing editors, lasted just 18 months before shutting down, presumably because News Corp began to get concessions from both Google and Facebook.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

News Corp. closes Knewz aggregator site

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. has decided to end its news-aggregation service, Knewz, just 18 months after launching it as an alternative to Google and Facebook. The platform’s website now only contains a statement thanking its readers, adding, “We started Knewz as an experiment in news aggregation because we wanted to gather a diverse range of quality journalism, to highlight all sides of every story and to protect and project provenance.”
Businesstechxplore.com

Google faces French ruling on copyright row with media groups

France's competition regulator said Friday that it would issue a ruling Tuesday on whether Google was negotiating "in good faith" with news publishers over payments for using their content alongside search results. The long-running legal battle centres on claims that the US internet giant is showing articles, pictures and videos...
Internetbaconsrebellion.com

Rejected by Facebook

Bacon’s Rebellion has been using reader donations to promote readership of the blog and The Blunderbuss newsletter on Facebook. The ad in question did not mention COVID, stolen elections or other verboten topics. To see the ad and the reason for the rejection, keep reading…. The ad:. The explanation:. Your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy