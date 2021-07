EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–East Windsor Fire Company and Hightstown Fire Company were dispatched to Mercer Street / Route 33 across from Home Depot for a tractor on fire around 2:18 p.m. Responding units reported a large column of smoke in the area and upon arrival found a well involved NJ DOT tractor on fire. Firefighters used water and firefighting foam to put the fire out. There was a small diesel spill on the side of the roadway and the NJ Department of Environmental protection was called. The roadway was shut down and a detour was set up in the area until the situation could be resolved.