England players are hurting right now, but the experience of reaching a major tournament final and losing will ultimately be an important learning curve for them. This was one of the youngest squads at Euro 2020. Only three of the 26 players named in the final squad were 30 or older, 10 of them were 23 or younger and 18 had fewer than 30 senior international caps when the tournament began. The bulk of them can be together for years to come, with at least three or four tournament cycles to apply the lessons they have learned.