Fortnite: FNCS Champ Andilex Leaves Team MCES, Joins Falcons Esports

Some NFL stats can be harder to predict year-over-year than others, and interceptions tend to fall in that category. That’s for a few different reasons. First, it depends on the level of pressure a defense is able to get on a quarterback consistently, as that should lead to more errant passes and opportunities. Second, it depends on how much risk-taking a scheme is willing to endure from its players. Finally, it depends on the players themselves to make plays on the ball when chances do arise. For that reason, setting an over/under for interceptions can be a difficult exercise.