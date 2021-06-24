Cancel
Fortnite: FNCS Champ Andilex Leaves Team MCES, Joins Falcons Esports

estnn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Fortnite’s best players has found a new home. Falcons Esports, a Middle Eastern esports organization, has announced Alexandre “Andilex” Christoph as the latest addition to its growing European roster. With an FNCS Championship to his credit, Andilex has maintained top-tier status in Fortnite’s most challenging region. He spent three years with the French organization Team MCES before coming to a contract disagreement. He’ll close that chapter of his career with hopes of more success under the Falcons Esports banner.

