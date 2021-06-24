Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

She went shopping – and stumbled across WWII: The untold history of six female war correspondents

By Helen Brown
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

GOING WITH THE BOYS

On August 28, 1939, a diminutive 27-year-old woman from Leicestershire boldly drove across the Polish border for ‘a shopping trip’ to Germany.

The previous day Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had warned Hitler that an invasion of Poland would be defended by the British and most Poles believed that would keep them safe. But novice reporter Clare Hollingworth wasn’t convinced and she was determined to take a closer look.

Hollingworth spent the day in Germany buying goods that were scarce in Poland — wine, torches, camera film — but it was on the drive back along the frontier road that she got her scoop and broke news of World War II. A ‘sudden gust of wind’ blew aside the camouflage screens lining the route to reveal ‘hundreds of tanks lined up ready to go into Poland’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnv8Y_0aep6Aqb00
Eyewitness: Novice reporter Clare Hollingworth, then 27, had only been working for The Daily Telegraph for a week  when she was the only British journalist on the spot as the Germans invaded Poland in 1939 (pictured in 1932)

When she returned, breathless, with the news, the British consul-general in Warsaw wouldn’t believe she’d even made it into Germany until she brandished her shopping bags. Then the mood changed and he sent a coded message to London, while she called her gobsmacked editor at The Daily Telegraph.

Two days later, on the September 1, Hollingworth woke in her hotel room in Katowice, 160 miles from Warsaw, to hear the German bombers delivering the first of their payload.

Staff at the British Embassy still refused to believe her until she held the telephone receiver out of the window so they could hear the gunfire. Hollingworth was the only British journalist on the spot. The boot manufacturer’s daughter — whose education had ended at a domestic science college for ‘lady housewives’ — had been in the job only a week.

Over the next few weeks she kept ahead of the Panzer divisions, driving across cornfields in her battered old car in the hope of witnessing the final fall of Warsaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTnsG_0aep6Aqb00
American war correspondent Martha Gellhorn (pictured in 1946) was just 28 when she stowed away on a ship bound for Normandy to become the only female reporter present at D-Day

Hollingworth — who liked to say that ‘only second-rate men are scared of being outclassed by a woman’ — is one of six extraordinarily resourceful women featured in Judith Mackrell’s tribute to the female reporters of World War II.

A couple of Mackrell’s subjects are already well known. There’s the maverick Martha Gellhorn, who’d be furious to know she’s still widely remembered for her brief marriage to Ernest Hemingway.

She was just 28 when she scooped her husband (and the rest of the press corps) by stowing away on a ship bound for Normandy to become the only female reporter present at D-Day.

Then there’s the traumatic tale of Lee Miller — the American fashion model-turned-photographer who covered the London Blitz, the liberation of Paris and the camps at Buchenwald and Dachau for Vogue. Miller was the woman everybody wanted to know because she always had ‘whisky, cigarettes and a plan’.

But she had been damaged by the war and ‘could never get the stench of Dachau out of my nostrils’. She died in 1977, a ‘raging alcoholic’ consumed by self-loathing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7EQk_0aep6Aqb00
GOING WITH THE BOYS by Judith Mackrell (Picador £20, 456pp)

Mackrell’s lesser known subjects are equally astonishing. I was in awe of steely Jewish Sigrid Schultz, holding her nerve at dinner parties with the Third Reich’s top brass to send damning reports from Berlin to the Chicago Tribune, which published them under a pseudonym.

I was thrilled by Virginia Cowles, the glamorous American debutante who crawled through trenches in her high heels, got kidnapped by a smitten Russian general and sweet-talked Unity Mitford into giving her the low-down on Hitler’s character.

Mitford told Cowles that the dictator loved doing impressions of his fellow fascists — Goebbels, Goering, Himmler and especially Mussolini - ‘but what he really likes is excitement. Otherwise he gets bored.’ Cowles blanched to think that ‘world happiness hung on the ennui of one man’.

Although Mackrell reminds us male war correspondents still roughly outnumber women by three to one, the women in her book prove gender is no barrier to doing the job well. They all lived on the edge, ‘getting something out of history’, as Gellhorn said, ‘that is more than anyone has a decent right to hope for’.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

202K+
Followers
76K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Gellhorn
Person
Ernest Hemingway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwii#War#Polish#British#Poles#The Daily Telegraph#German#The British Embassy#Panzer#American#The London Blitz#Buchenwald#Dachau For Vogue#Jewish#The Third Reich#The Chicago Tribune#Russian#Unity Mitford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
News Break
World War II
Related
CancerForward

The gay, Jewish scientist the Nazis left alone

The scientist Otto Warburg played a pivotal role in unlocking a central mystery of cancer. But how he was allowed to advance our understanding of the disease is a mystery unto itself. At the time of Hitler’s ascent, when his colleagues fled en masse or were stripped of their positions, Warburg, a gay man from one of Germany’s most prominent Jewish families, operated his own institute with the Nazis’ knowing consent.
Animalswlrn.org

Hitler's Jurassic Monsters - The Untold Story of a Nazi Plan Involving Animals

Discover how the Nazis employed some of Germany's best scientists to plan vast hunting parks as they tried to change the course of nature itself. Thursday 10pm HITLER’S JURASSIC MONSTERS Documentary. The untold story that brings to light the Third Reich’s confounding plan to recreate the primeval forests of Germanic...
Visual ArtPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

A Story Of War, Theft And A Beautiful Woman, Back In The U.S. After 70+ Years

Gorgeous. Serene. You won't believe the rocky life this glorious young woman has led since Botticelli painted her in Italy around 1475. First off, she doesn't look her age. And with a passport that would make jet setters seem slug-a-beds, she's seen parts of Europe that Americans flock to, and ends up right now in an American city that rarely tops European's bucket lists: Cincinnati, Ohio. She's part of the Cincinnati Art Museum exhibition, "Paintings, Politics and the Monuments Men."
EuropeBirmingham Star

The Nazis worst crimes on Soviet soil

Nazi Germany and its allies sought to destroy the Soviet population on a monstrous scale. Thousands of towns and villages in the USSR were completely wiped out, together with their inhabitants. The war waged by Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union was one of annihilation. If in the occupied Western...
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

Elyesa Bazna, The Valet Who Became The Most Dangerous Nazi Spy Of World War II

From 1943 to 1944, Elyesa Bazna worked as a valet for the British ambassador to Turkey. But behind the scenes, he photographed secret documents and gave them to the Nazis. Elyesa Bazna had led a rambling, aimless life for 40 years, working as a driver for the French Army, a locksmith for a French carmaker, and even briefly as a professional opera singer. But in April 1943, he found himself a middle-aged servant at the embassies in Ankara, Turkey, and began to wonder if that was all he’d ever be.
Public SafetyPosted by
Newsweek

Teacher Forced to Remove Giant Swastika from Pool Bottom

A Brazilian history teacher has been forced to cover up a large painted swastika on the bottom of his swimming pool after prosecutors launched an investigation. Wandercy Pugliesi's admiration for the Nazis was first exposed back in 2014 when police carried out a search at his Pomerode, Brazil home as part of a kidnapping case.
Militaryopenculture.com

Watch Footage of the Allies Rolling Through a Defeated German Town in April, 1945: Restored & Colorized with AI

Early April, 1945. The Soviets are closing in on Germany, liberating Warsaw, Krakow, and Budapest. American troops have crossed the Rhine. Adolf Hitler won’t live to see May. World War II is coming to an end. This footage, taken from film by American troops in and around Nordhausen, Germany, shows the wreckage of a defeated nation. Enhanced by AI into 60fps, with color and atmospheric sound added, it’s another of YouTube’s increasing library of old footage that looks like it was shot yesterday. (Unfortunately, the video has changed the film’s ratio, widening all the humans in it.)
Public SafetyForward

Polish schoolchildren destroyed dozens of Jewish headstones. They said they wanted to build a fortress.

(JTA) — Several children in Poland toppled 63 headstones of Jewish graves because they wanted to use the slabs to build a fortress, they told police. The group of five 12-year-olds had been working on the project for several days at the disused graveyard in Wroclaw, in western Poland, Gazeta Wyborcza reported Thursday. Police stopped them upon hearing hammering noises on Wednesday. Some of the headstones were smashed. Others were partially damaged and knocked down.
TennisHISTORY.com

Wimbledon Served as a Military Camp and Pig Farm During World War II

Wimbledon's Centre Court following a WWII German air raid. Credit: Bettmann via Getty Images. For 75 years, active-duty members of the British military have served as stewards at Wimbledon, the annual tennis “Championships” held at the storied All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Since 1946, uniformed men and women from the Royal Army, Air Force and Navy have volunteered at the two-week summer event by taking tickets, directing visitors to their seats, and bringing water to overheated fans.
SocietyForward

Liberated at Buchenwald, Max Temkin became a lifelong enemy of hate

Holocaust survivor, Max Temkin, most recently of Setauket, New York, was part of a delegation that brought back soil from concentration camps to place under the Eternal Flame of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. He died May 22, several weeks after suffering a stroke on his 99th birthday, March 27.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

German Jews Condemn Swastika on Torah Ark in Frankfurt Airport

Germany’s Orthodox Rabbinical Conference on Saturday condemned the desecration of a Torah ark at the Jewish prayer room in the transit area of Frankfurt’s international airport. DPA quoted Frankfurt police which reported the swastika had been painted on the ark and was discovered several days ago – but it isn’t...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

The BEST Soviet military commander of World War II

Four times Hero of the Soviet Union, Marshal Georgy Zhukov was the architect of the Red Army's key victories over the Nazis during World War II. He was always dispatched to the most dangerous sectors of the Soviet-German front. He was one of the main authors of the triumph of...
Books & Literaturecoloradosun.com

In “Yanks Behind the Lines,” the author sheds light on a little-known WWI humanitarian effort

I think of history in fluid terms. To me, capturing one moment in time is like capturing one moment in the bend of a river. What does the bend really look like? It all depends on your perspective. The pebble on the submerged riverbed sees it differently than the reeds on the right bank, the trees on the left, the bird gliding overhead, the fish battling upstream, or the bit of driftwood floating by.
Books & Literaturediscoverourcoast.com

Holocaust scholar publishes novel about Nazi hunters

A retired protest singer who rubbed elbows with Joan Baez and campaigned for farmworkers’ rights with Cesar Chavez has published her first historical fiction novel. Amber Rose is the author of “When I Am Ashes,” released earlier this month. Rose, 74, moved to the Long Beach Peninsula a couple of years ago after working around the U.S. as a healer and social worker. In her younger years, which coincided with the radical 1970s, she was a songwriter and musician. Her Jewish heritage inspired a lifelong research into the Holocaust.
EuropePosted by
UPI News

On This Day: France falls to Germany in WWII

In 1918, an empty troop train rear-ended the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus train in Ivanhoe, Ind., killing 53 circus performers and many animals. The circus train had stopped to fix its brakes. In 1940, France fell to Germany in World War II. Nazi and French leaders signed the second armistice at Compiègne,...
MusicWRAL

Auschwitz survivor who fought racism with music dies at 96

BERLIN — Esther Bejarano, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who devoted much of her life to the fight against antisemitism and racism, has died. She was 96. Mereon Mendel, the director of the Anne Frank Educational Center in Frankfurt, Germany, said Saturday that Bejarano died overnight. A cause of death was not given.

Comments / 0

Community Policy