This week, we asked readers their thoughts on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) proposal to eliminate cash transactions at subway stations. “I don’t think it’s a good idea because a lot of people don’t have the means to acquire a bank card or debit card or credit cards to pay for the subway. How would ending cash transactions make the subway safer? Everyone that has to go somewhere will use the subway, so what would make it safer? I don’t understand how that would make it safer. Will it affect me? Actually, it could affect me. I could lose my bank card, and I’d have no means to get on the subway. It’s not a good idea.”