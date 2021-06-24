Nike hits new high after sales boom brings upbeat forecast

XRP/USD traded ever so slightly above the 70 cents ratio on the 4th of July before starting to see a wave of selling develop. As of this morning, XRP/USD is traversing near 67-and-a-half cents, and technical traders have important considerations to ponder. Ripple seems to have a lot of resistance around 68 and 3/10 cents. Yes, XRP/USD traded above this mark yesterday, but after falling through support near the 68 cents level, the digital currency challenged the 64 cents level below for a quick spell. While this support ratio held, it likely caused traders to look at the 63 cents value which has proven durable as a barrier to lower prices since the end of June.