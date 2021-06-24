Nike hits new high after sales boom brings upbeat forecast
Nike shares soared after the company projected that revenue this fiscal year will surpass $50 billion for the first time, benefiting from rebounding growth in North America. The Beaverton, Oregon- based company is forecasting low double-digit sales growth in the current year, ending next May, executives said Thursday on a conference call after reporting better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results. Growth will be faster in the first half as consumer interest revives.www.seattletimes.com