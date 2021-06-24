Cancel
Beaverton, OR

Nike hits new high after sales boom brings upbeat forecast

By Kim Bhasin
Seattle Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike shares soared after the company projected that revenue this fiscal year will surpass $50 billion for the first time, benefiting from rebounding growth in North America. The Beaverton, Oregon- based company is forecasting low double-digit sales growth in the current year, ending next May, executives said Thursday on a conference call after reporting better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results. Growth will be faster in the first half as consumer interest revives.

