Rest In Peace Nate Soroko

When Jonny and I began The Full Pint over 10 years ago, we began covering “the scene” by taking long weekend trips down to San Diego. This was the easiest and most fun way to immerse ourselves in craft beer culture as San Diego has always been on the cutting edge of craft beer. Right after crossing the border of Orange County and San Diego County, we had many options to explore right in the first half of the county. We had Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens, The Lost Abbey, Green Flash Brewing, Pizza Port and not much farther down, AleSmith Brewing. The amount of lifelong friends we made in and adjacent to the beer industry was astonishing. At one of the early Lost Abbey anniversary parties was when we met the one and only Nate Soroko. He was larger than life then, wearing a signature graphic tee with something ridiculous on it and hollering and zinging one liners at everyone in a 20 yard radius. We were a couple of wise asses ourselves and he thought what we were doing was cool.