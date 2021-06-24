Cancel
How to Install Stone Veneer Siding

By Nick Gerhardt,, Samantha Allen
Forbes
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProject cost: $11 per square foot or $22,000 for a 2,000-square foot home. Expect to pay between $14,000 to $22,000 to have stone veneer siding installed by a pro. As the stone siding trend took off, so has stone veneer siding as an affordable alternative with a high return on investment. Installing stone veneer siding typically recoups around 90% of the investment on resale. Stone veneer siding provides a durable exterior with a lifespan that typically lasts between 20 to 75 years but also has the common drawback of moisture issues. Find out if it’s time for you to install stone veneer siding.

