How to Install Stone Veneer Siding

This is how we easily removed a stone vanity backsplash in just 30 minutes with just 4 simple steps. It’s easy! We promise!. You know that short, stubby slab that’s often placed against the wall at the back of a countertop? Apparently, the proper name for this piece is a vanity backsplash. Who knew? Anyway, as we renovated our condo to prep it for sale, we decided that our stacked white tile would look much, much better if it extended all the way to the countertop as opposed to the top of the vanity backsplash. This would provide a much cleaner look and also visually expand the space between the countertop and cabinets. We knocked this project out in about 30 minutes and were ready to tile shortly afterwards.