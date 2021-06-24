Cancel
Home & Garden

The Dos and Don’ts of French Drain Cleaning

By Tom Scalisi
BobVila
BobVila
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A French drain can do wonders for a damp basement by keeping water from penetrating the foundation and soaking the space inside. Whether outside or inside, these drains utilize plastic pipes with holes drilled in the bottom to collect rain and send it downhill, removing it before water can damage the home.

