The Dos and Don’ts of French Drain Cleaning

Transfer your wood-fired pizzas expertly into and out of the oven with the BOSKA Pizza Peel Shovel. This beautiful pizza-making accessory uses both oak and aluminum materials for a quality product. In fact, the unique, shovel-like handle gives you a stable grip, keeping your hands away from the heat. What’s more, the aluminum peel allows for both cooked and uncooked pizzas to slide easily on and off a pizza stone. Yet, weighing just 2.25 lb, this kitchen gadget is lightweight and easy to use. Best of all, the stylish, natural materials blend in seamlessly with the rest of the accessories in your kitchen. Furthermore, this pizza peel comes in 2 sizes: Large and Regular. Get ready to enjoy pro-level homemade pizza all year long with this stunning pizza accessory.