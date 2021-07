Addison “Addy” Douglas, a recent high school graduate, was recognized by the school he attends in Austin, Veritas Christian Academy, as the “Male Athlete of the Year.” Douglas is a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball. This year he earned All- State honors in football and baseball; as well as second team all-district honors in basketball. Douglas grew up playing Elgin Little League baseball and had a brief run towards the Little League World Series with many accomplished baseball players who graduated from Elgin High School. Veritas baseball coach and former University of Texas baseball player Stuart Nolley described Douglas as ...