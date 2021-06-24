Cancel
Chicago, IL

St. Viator Names New Girls Tennis Coach

By Dion Martorano
Journal & Topics
 19 days ago

St. Viator Athletic Director Jason Kuffel announced June 15 the promotion of Mary Louise Blaney to girls tennis head coach after Amy Ritchie departed from the position. Blaney has been involved with St. Viator tennis since 2001 as both the parent of student-athletes and a coach. Over the last three years, she served as the head coach of the junior varsity girls tennis team and assistant varsity coach of the boys tennis team.

