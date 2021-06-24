No Fourth of July Fireworks Display in Gouverneur this year

The Gouverneur Fire Department recently announced that it has decided not to host a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in 2021 due to COVID-19 related restrictions. The announcement read as follows: “We have had a lot of inquiries about hosting our 4th of July fireworks. Unfortunately with the unknown of the capacity rules, we elected not to have them again this year. We have to order the show three months in advance, so the decision was made last month not to host the show. Financially, we cannot put the display on unless we fill the fairgrounds to max capacity. With the restrictions in place, we would not be able to do that. We are looking forward to when we can host them again. When that time comes, you have our promise that we will make up for the last two years with the biggest display we have ever hosted! Until then, have a safe summer and we thank everyone for your support!”