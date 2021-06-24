Corporate pivots and home office needs push furniture seller in another direction.

One suspect linked to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse had been a confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, a DEA official told Fox News. Following Moïse's death, there had been reports that someone had yelled "DEA" at the time of the assassination. The official said the agency was aware of those reports, and that while the suspect in question contacted the DEA after the attack, they were not acting on the DEA's behalf.