Chicago, IL

Corporate pivots and home office needs push furniture seller in another direction.

By June 25
Crain's Chicago Business
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending years helping companies put furniture into their offices, Mark Knepper got a lot busier in 2020 taking it out—and selling it to the work-from-home crowd. His 30-year-old West Side new and used furniture business, Rework, pivoted several months into the pandemic as companies acknowledged that their workers weren't coming back to offices anytime soon and that work life would be a lot different when they did.

