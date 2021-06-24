Nebraska Places in Top Five Nationally for Census Self-Response

David Drozd, research coordinator for the UNO Center for Public Affairs Research, sat down with "Consider This" host Cathy Wyatt to talk about the 2020 census results. Despite the disruption of a global pandemic, more than seven out of 10 Nebraskans took time to complete the 2020 Census on their own; enough to put Nebraska in the top five nationally. A local news program called on the expertise of UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research (CPAR) to talk about reasons behind the success at a state level.