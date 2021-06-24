Law School faculty suggest their summer reading list

In the early 1920s, a young disciple of Max Planck named Moritz Schlick has had enough of what he considers unjustified beliefs, not merely in the natural sciences, but also in philosophy, sociology, and psychology. He then took some ideas that had been put out a few years earlier by the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein in the latter’s book, Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus and developed what would be called “Logical Positivism”. Discarding the supernatural, ethics, and aesthetics, Schlick created a methodology that stated that the only meaningful statements were the ones which could be empirically verified. Schlick’s views would dominate the above-mentioned disciplines until the early 1970s when Bertrand Russell, the last great Logical Positivist, died. Today, virtually nobody thinks Logical Positivism had any merit, except perhaps those who are antagonistic towards religion. I predict Critical Race Theory will go the route of Logical Positivism. If your parents studied psychology back in the day, they were probably taught some variation of Behaviorism (a school of thought that was heavily influenced by Logical Positivism), a school which virtually nobody in the academy today adheres to. Critical Race Theory was unknown to the general population two years ago. Only due to recent events has it become popular to the point of being required learning for primary school students. Today it is considered “chic” but tomorrow, many of its current supports, both academic and laity, will scoff at it much like they do its predecessor in philosophy.