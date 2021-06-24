Cancel
Stanford, CA

Law School faculty suggest their summer reading list

By Kate Chesley
stanford.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a good book or two to dig into this summer? Now in its 10th year, the Stanford Law School faculty’s summer reading list offers up some of our professors’ favorite reads. PAUL BREST, former dean and professor emeritus, The Premonition by Michael Lewis. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story...

#The Stanford Law School
