What is ube? This purple yam will make your desserts pop

By Vidya Rao
TODAY.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its eye-catching color and sweet-but-subtle flavor, ube has been on dessert menus everywhere over the past few years. A staple in Filipino cooking for generations, ube became Instagram-famous around 2016, crossing into full-on food trend status thanks to bakers showcasing bright purple ube doughnuts, cheesecakes, ice creams and more. Even if you're late to the purple party, it’s still worth giving this vibrant vegetable a shot.

#Dessert#Sweet Potatoes#Milk Tea#Food Drink#Filipino#The Purple Party#Southeast Asian#Pan Asian#Taiwanese
