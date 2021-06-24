What is ube? This purple yam will make your desserts pop
With its eye-catching color and sweet-but-subtle flavor, ube has been on dessert menus everywhere over the past few years. A staple in Filipino cooking for generations, ube became Instagram-famous around 2016, crossing into full-on food trend status thanks to bakers showcasing bright purple ube doughnuts, cheesecakes, ice creams and more. Even if you're late to the purple party, it’s still worth giving this vibrant vegetable a shot.www.today.com
