UOB expands digital wealth management solutions for Asean's underserved consumers

By Felicia Tan
theedgemarkets.com
 19 days ago

SINGAPORE (June 24): UOB Bank is ramping up its digital innovation to grow its wealth management franchise to serve more of Asean’s growing population of underserved increasingly affluent consumers. On Thursday, the bank announced that it has designed a suite of simple digital solutions for customers to protect and grow...

www.theedgemarkets.com

#Asean#Wealth Management#Digital Innovation#Solution#Mobile Phone#Uob Bank#Simpleinvest
