The European Union wants to expand its influence in the world and, in doing so, increasingly compete with China. You can see that China is using economic and financial means all over the world to increase its influence, said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) on Monday in Brussels for adoption an EU declaration on “A globally networked Europe”. It is therefore important that the European Union offers its own alternatives. “There’s no point in complaining about it,” said Maas, referring to the Chinese drive for power.