Rastafari Distrust of Western Medicine Contributes to Jamaica Vaccine Hesitancy

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

ST ANDREW, Jamaica (Reuters) -At a Rastafari farming community high up in the hills above Jamaica's capital, dreadlocked locals gather at the temple to worship and celebrate with Bible readings and traditional drumming and chanting. No COVID-19 protocols are in place. This isolated community of around 100 people called the...

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Direct Relief

With Support from Direct Relief, Covid-19 Vaccines Arrive in Jamaica from Mexico

In its ongoing efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, the government of Mexico has again called on Direct Relief to provide support. Direct Relief helped to prepare a delivery of 65,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for shipment from Mexico City to Kingston, Jamaica. The organization provided cold storage shippers for the vaccines, ensuring that they were packed and shipped according to appropriate cold chain standards.
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica To Get More COVID-19 Vaccines in Coming Weeks

Jamaica’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply is slated to further increase in the coming weeks, after recently experiencing a shortage of shots. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that another shipment is expected to arrive in the island this month (July) under the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility.
WorldPosted by
97 Rock

Churches Are Being Burned to the Ground in Canada – Here’s Why

A spree of church arsons have occurred across Canada. In less than two weeks, seven churches have burned following the discovery of over 1,000 unmarked graves on the land of former boarding schools for Indigenous assimilation. The term “cultural genocide” has been used to describe the treatment of Indigenous children...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Parental COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy may be next challenge for vaccination campaigns

The development of several new mRNA and viral vector vaccines in the space of a single year has changed how we understand vaccine hesitancy. As a gender and social justice researcher in the health humanities, I began tracking COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the spring of 2020. My research assistant and I analyzed debates as they unfolded on social media and online forums. We found that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is unpredictable and unstable as new data redraws the vaccine landscape on an almost weekly basis. Since the novel coronavirus had not been viewed as a threat to children until recently, public health efforts...
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.
Homelessnationalgeographic.com

Residential school survivors reflect on a brutal legacy: ‘That could’ve been me.’

The discovery of 751 unmarked graves at the Marieval Indian Residential School is the latest in Canada’s grim tally. It’s been 51 years since Deedee Lerat, 60, attended the Marieval Indian Residential School on her home reservation of Cowessess in Saskatchewan, Canada. But the memories of the abuses the Salteaux Cree woman endured there still haunt her. “There was so much fear,” she says.
Pharmaceuticalswclk.com

The Local Take Talks COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy with Dr. Jayne Morgan

This week on WCLK's The Local Take(Saturdays 8am), we are on a mission to combat vaccine hesitancy in our community. I reached out to Dr. Jayne Morgan, the executive director for the COVID Task Force for Piedmont Hospital Group in Georgia, to speak with us about this issue. Dr. Jayne Morgan has communicated with us before and even shared her vaccine experience. Additionally, she records “The Stairwell Chronicles,” short videos that provide loads of information on COVID19, vaccines, and treatments.
SciencePosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Combating COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with science

PORTLAND, Maine — Of Maine people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, 65% have had a final dose of it. While that number is encouraging, it also means that there's a large population of people who haven't been vaccinated—and don't want to be. I spoke with Dr. Reagan Anderson, who is...
Pharmaceuticalssciencebasedmedicine.org

Closing the vaccine hesitancy gap

With the supply of vaccines now outpacing vaccination rates in countries like the USA and Canada, achieving robust community (herd) immunity and reducing illness, hospitalizations and death will be dependent on achieving adequate uptake of the vaccine in the population. At time of writing, the Delta variant is the most important variant of concern, and it appears to be more transmissible and potentially capable of causing more severe disease. And while the currently-authorized vaccines still seem to be effective at reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, hospitalization, and death, there is acknowledgement that as long as SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate widely, the risk of more dangerous variants appearing will remain.
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vatican seeks all-out effort to combat vaccine hesitancy

ROME — (AP) — The Vatican’s bioethics academy and the World Medical Association on Friday called for an all-out effort to combat vaccine hesitancy and correct the “myths and disinformation” that are slowing the fight against the coronavirus. In a joint statement, the groups said some vaccine reluctance in poorer...
SocietyReal News Network

Unearthing the horror of Native American boarding schools

Back in May, the remains of 215 children were discovered on the grounds of a former residential (boarding) school in Canada that was used to forcibly assimilate Indigenous children. Soon after, over 750 unmarked graves were discovered at another residential school. Given the historical brutality of such schools in their treatment of Indigenous children, it is widely suspected that similar gravesites exist at residential schools across the US and Canada. Investigating these atrocities will require a significant commitment from the US and Canadian governments, and atoning for the (continued) evils wrought upon Indigenous people will take an even more significant commitment from all of us. In our first segment for this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc talks about all this and more with Mary Annette Pember, an award-winning journalist and photographer whose work appears regularly in Indian Country Today and other outlets like In These Times. Pember, a member of the Red Cliff Band of Wisconsin Ojibwe, recently authored an article supported by the Goodman Institute for Investigative Journalism on how the Catholic Church stole $30 million from Native families; she also authored a 2019 article in The Atlantic exposing the horror of Indigenous children being stolen from their homes and put in boarding schools.
Public HealthKVIA

(PKG) HEALTH MINUTE: VACCINE HESITANCY AMONG YOUNG ADULTS

More than 4 million people around the world have died of Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In total, three countries account for more than a third of all global deaths. The United States, which has the highest number of fatalities at 606,000, accounts for 15% of the global total, followed by Brazil and India.
Industryhealthing.ca

How companies and cities are working to overcome vaccine hesitancy

Tess Morareng didn’t think it unusual when she was called into work Monday at Granite Ridge Community Care in Stittsville to sign some paperwork. Though she loves her job as a personal support worker, Morareng was snowed under with school work in her nursing program and had asked her employer, Sienna Senior Living, for a leave of absence.
CelebritiesScientific American

The Power of Local Celebrities in the Fight against Vaccine Hesitancy

Calling all doctors, local politicians, clergy, social media influencers, and others with clout in your communities: Please become public advocates for vaccines. Right now. Calling all local journalists, too: Please amplify your neighbors’ advocacy, and add some of your own. This is a time when you should transcend the norms of your craft. You cannot be neutral and still claim to have done your job—not on this topic, not now.

