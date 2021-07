The New Zealand government continues to enforce strict border controls for those entering the country, including health screening and testing for almost all arrivals, and managed isolation or quarantine for anyone who is not travelling quarantine-free.The health ministry has also urged the public to keep good hygiene, stay at home, and get tested if they show symptoms. If they show symptoms or had exposure to a confirmed case, they must self isolate for at least 14 days and until they are no longer required to do so by a public health official, who directly manage cases.Other social distancing...