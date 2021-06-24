Cancel
Congress & Courts

Changes underway in Congressional redistricting

By Alex Cohen
Reuters
 18 days ago

(Reuters) - Colorado released its first draft of a new map of Congressional districts. We explain its new process and look at other states following the same path. Lawyers from the Princeton Gerrymandering Project and Brennan Center's Democracy Project give us their perspective.

Alex Cohen produces multimedia projects on legal trends, key cases, and industry issues. He can be reached at alex.cohen@thomsonreuters.com. You can follow him on Twitter @alexlcohen.

