Eoin Morgan and Kusal Perera lock horns again, with the Islanders playing for pride and payback after their routing in last week's T20 series. These two sides have played out some cracking One Day International series over the years, and with expanded crowds allowed at this week's triple-header, things are looking up. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an England vs Sri Lanka live stream and watch the ODI cricket series online, wherever you are in the world.