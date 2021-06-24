Cancel
WHO support remains critical in countries and regions facing COVID-19 surges

World Health Organization
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some parts of the world are experiencing a respite in COVID-19 cases, “countries in Africa, the Americas and Asia are now facing steep epidemics,” highlighted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a recent media briefing. The world needs WHO now more than ever and the Organization continues to deliver support to countries facing ongoing challenges thanks to the generous support of its donors and partners.

Related
AdvocacyStamford Advocate

Operation Smile Offers Support to India as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Regional Director of Operation Smile India Shares Impact on Country’s Health System. As a second wave of COVID-19 spread through India this spring, Operation Smile shifted its focus to help address the dire need for oxygen and other medical supplies in the country. With resources available around the world along with the ongoing generosity of donors, the organization provided 100 oxygen concentrators to its partner hospitals across India.
Public Healthhawaiitelegraph.com

South Africa Facing COVID Surge

South Africa is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections. Health officials reported 15,000 new cases Sunday and 122 deaths. President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday night the Delta variant of the coronavirus is the likely culprit behind the outbreak. New restrictions due to the explosion of cases include a ban on...
UEFAVoice of America

Africa, Europe Facing COVID-19 Surges Driven by Variants

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) African region is facing a serious third wave of COVID-19 cases, driven by variants throughout the continent. In a virtual briefing with reporters Thursday, WHO Africa Regional Director Matshidiso Moeti said new cases have increased in Africa by an average of 25% for six straight weeks to almost 202,000 in the week ending June 27, with deaths rising by 15% across 38 African countries to nearly 3,000 in the same period.
WorldNew Scientist

Zero-covid countries need to adapt as delta variant surges

Three countries that were leading the world in the fight against covid-19 now appear to be losing control, with cases rising in Australia, Japan and South Korea. Their new waves are being caused by a combination of the delta variant, lapses in vigilance and low rates of vaccination, say experts, but do not fundamentally change what we know about how to get the virus under control.
World101.9 KELO-FM

WHO urges countries ‘not to lose gains’ by prematurely lifting COVID-19 measures

ZURICH (Reuters) – World Health Organization emergencies programme head Michael Ryan urged countries on Wednesday to use extreme caution when reopening their economies from COVID-19 restrictions so as “not to lose the gains you have made”. The WHO also urged countries either considering or beginning to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-old...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Utah experiencing surge in COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY -- Hospital leaders in Utah are renewing their pleas for people to get vaccinated as the state experiences another surge in COVID-19 cases from the faster-spreading delta variant. State health officials told reporters Wednesday that the delta variant — first identified in India — has begun to...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Countries Struggle with COVID-19 Spike

South Korea recorded a record number of new coronavirus infections for a third straight day, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Saturday. The country also recorded its highest-ever number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the 24-hour period ending Friday, with 1,378 infections. The previous record, set Thursday, was 1,316 new COVID-19 cases, the KDCA said.
Public HealthTelegraph

Vaccinated travellers still face costly Covid tests on return from amber list countries after July 19

Fully vaccinated holidaymakers will have to pay for Covid tests on their return from amber list countries, Grant Shapps is set to announce on Thursday. The Transport Secretary is expected to say that quarantine for double-jabbed Britons coming from amber countries will end from as early as July 19 but will warn holidaymakers that they will be required to take a PCR test on day two of their return.
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Indonesia faces shortage of medical oxygen with surging COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia is facing a shortage of medical oxygen as many hospitals across the country are in dire need of such an essential therapeutic substance to cope with the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients. Oxygen supplies to hospitals in Indonesia are in scarcity as the number...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

WHO, US Name Malawi a High Risk COVID-19 Country as Cases Spike

BLANTRYE, MALAWI - The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control have designated Malawi a COVID-19 high risk country, and they are warning people against traveling to the southern African nation. The warning follows a surge in COVID-19 cases in a third wave of the pandemic. Malawi...
Worldilo.org

THAMM programme holds first regional conference on labour migration re-sponses to COVID-19 crisis in European and North African countries

In close collaboration with the European Commission (EC), the International Labour Or-ganization (ILO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) co-organized a virtual regional conference – from 5 to 7 July – on Labour Migration Responses to COVID-19 in European and North African Countries. It was the first regional meeting under the “Towards a Holistic Approach to Labour Migration Governance and Mobility in North Africa” (THAMM) Programme.
Public Healthunicefusa.org

UN Report: Pandemic Year Marked By Spike In World Hunger

NEW YORK (July 12, 2021) – There was a dramatic worsening of world hunger in 2020, the United Nations said today – much of it likely related to the fallout of COVID-19. While the pandemic’s impact has yet to be fully mapped, a multi-agency report estimates that around a tenth of the global population – up to 811 million people – were undernourished last year. The number suggests it will take a tremendous effort for the world to honor its pledge to end hunger by 2030.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

WHO slams senseless 'greed' prolonging the pandemic

The World Health Organization blasted the senseless "greed" of rich countries considering COVID-19 booster vaccinations while the most vulnerable in other nations were left exposed to the virus. Striking an increasingly exasperated tone, the WHO said the world would look back on itself with shame if it knowingly chose to...
Public Healthkosu.org

Restrictions Tighten In South Korea As Country Faces New COVID-19 Wave

South Korea has reported over 169,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,000 deaths. Measures have been tightening as the country grapples with a new coronavirus wave. Here & Now‘s Don Gonyea checks in with NPR’S Seoul correspondent Anthony Kuhn. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
Public HealthMSF USA

COVID-19 drug recommended by WHO remains unaffordable and inaccessible for most people

Tocilizumab is only one of three drugs recommended by the WHO for COVID-19 treatment; WHO recommended dexamethasone in September 2020 and sarilumab today. Tocilizumab belongs to the class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which are used in the treatment of various diseases, including cancers. However, most existing mAbs have been priced extremely high and are virtually impossible for people and treatment providers in low- and middle-income countries to access.
Public HealthBangor Daily News

WHO asks COVID-19 vaccine makers to prioritize poor countries

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization called on drugmakers to prioritize supplying their COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries instead of lobbying rich countries to use even more doses, just as some pharmaceuticals are seeking authorization for a third dose to be used as a booster. At a...

