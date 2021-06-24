WHO support remains critical in countries and regions facing COVID-19 surges
While some parts of the world are experiencing a respite in COVID-19 cases, “countries in Africa, the Americas and Asia are now facing steep epidemics,” highlighted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a recent media briefing. The world needs WHO now more than ever and the Organization continues to deliver support to countries facing ongoing challenges thanks to the generous support of its donors and partners.www.who.int